Chelsea to beat Arsenal to Bundesliga full-back

Premier League leaders Chelsea are being tipped to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Wolfsburg left-back Ricardo Rodriguez this month.





The Swiss international was constantly linked with the Gunners over the summer with manager Arsene Wenger mulling over a long-term replacement for Nacho Monreal.



However, the Frenchman was eventually content to rely on Kieran Gibbs as the backup option while deciding against making a move for Rodriguez.



According to The Sun, Blues boss Antonio Conte is looking to fill up the necessary gaps in his squad in the New Year following the massive £60m payout from Oscar's transfer to Shanghai SIPG.



Rodriguez is a player who has impressed many a English clubs, and it is understood that Conte would prefer playing him at left wing-back, a position which is still up for grabs at Stamford Bridge,



Summer recruit Marcos Alonso has performed fairly well in the role this season, but there are still question marks over his ability to fit in at a top club of Chelsea's calibre.

