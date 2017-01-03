Man Utd snub Everton bid for Schneiderlin
Manchester United have reportedly turned down a £19m bid from Everton for unsettled midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.
The Toffees have been linked with a potential triple swoop from Old Trafford this winter with Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay and Chris Smalling on their hit list.
League rivals West Bromwich Albion were recently snubbed in their £18m approach for Schneiderlin and according to The Guardian, the Toffees have suffered a similar fate after their £19m offer was below United's valuation.
The Mancunian giants are looking to recoup the majority of the £24m sum paid to Southampton in 2015, and they are reluctant to accept anything less in the transfer window.
Everton will now seek to lodge a fresh attempt for the midfielder with Idrissa Gueye set to miss around four weeks of action due to his participation for Senegal at the African Cup of Nations.
