Arsenal, Everton interested in Chris Smalling

Premier League duo Arsenal, and Everton are reportedly considering winter offers for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling .





The England international is currently a regular on the bench with Jose Mourinho in favour of Phil Jones and Marcus Rojo as his preferred centre-back partnership.



According to The Star, the 27-year-old could be heading for the Old Trafford exit door this month, should the club secure the signing of Benfica star Victor Lindelof.



The Red Devils were previously deemed to have finalized a £38m offer for Lindelof before Mourinho opted to pull the plug on the deal.



Mourinho is content with the current crop of players in defence, and with Eric Bailly due to travel with Ivory Coast for the African Cup of Nations, it looks improbable that Smalling would be offloaded during the month.



Smalling has appeared 221 times for Manchester United since arriving from Fulham in the 2010-11 season.

