Arturo Vidal drops huge hint on Chelsea move

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal could well be on his way to Stamford Bridge after he liked an Instagram post linking him with the Premier League leaders.

The Chile international has previously plyed his trade under Antonio Conte at Juventus, and it seems he could welcome a reunion with the Italian this month.



According to The Sun, the 29-year-old has recently liked an Instagram post regarding his move to the Blues, and this has led to suggestions that he could join the West London giants in the transfer window.



Chelsea are said to value Vidal in the £34m range, but this is still somewhere short of Bayern's £40m valuation for the player.



Vidal has been influential for the Bavarian giants since his arrival last season, but with the likes of Renato Sanches and Joshua Kimmich in reserve, the club can cope with his departure.

