Mourinho wants former ace at Man Utd

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is prepared to negotiate a pre-contract agreement to sign Real Madrid defender Pepe at the end of the season. The Portugal international is eyeing a fresh challenge elsewhere when his Los Blancos deal expires in the summer.





Pepe, 33, has been recently linked with a move to the Chinese Super League after the European champions refused to match his demands for a two-year contract.



According to reports in Spain, Mourinho has been keeping a close watch on the player's situationĀ and is prepared to bring him to Old Trafford on a free next season.



The Euro 2016 winner has seen limited first-team action this season with manager Zinedine Zidane offering Raphael Varane the chance to cement his place alongside Sergio Ramos in the heart of the defence.



Pepe has turned out over 325 times for Real Madrid since arriving from Porto nearly a decade ago.

