Miralem Pjanic prepared to swap Juve for Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reported to have made contact with Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic ahead of a summer move for his services. The Bosnian footballer is being lined up a replacement for Santi Cazorla .





According to The Star, the Gunners are prepared to table a £28m sum for Pjanic in the summer after Wenger received a positive response from the 26-year-old.



The midfielder only joined Juventus from AS Roma at the start of the season, but it seems a move to the Emirates is something high on his priority list.



Gunners ace Santi Cazorla has just six months left on his existing deal, and it is believed that he could move the other way with the Bianconeri willing to offer him a pre-contract.



Pjanic has impressed for Juventus this term netting six goals and as many assists in all competitions.

