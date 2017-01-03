Tony Pulis hints at winter spending

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has hinted that he could be forced to dip into the transfer market following a calf problem to Jonny Evans .





The Baggies have performed well above expectations this season and are currently in eighth place with 29 points.



Speaking after the 3-1 win over Hull City, Pulis admitted that he may have to search for fresh recruits with Evans and Allan Nyom likely to miss the upcoming games.



Evans limped off during yesterday's game with a calf injury whilst Nyom is due to link up with Cameroon for the 2017 edition of the African Cup of Nations.



"I don't want to bring players in for the sake of it, although, looking at Jonny, and Nyom going away, we might have to get a couple of defenders in which we weren't expecting to do," he told reporters.



West Brom will have to rely upon experienced duo Gareth McAuley and Jonas Olsson when they take on Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

