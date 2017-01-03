Strongest Chelsea lineup for Tottenham clash
Chelsea will look to clinch a record 14th straight league win when they make the visit to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur.
The Blues currently hold a five-point gap over Liverpool at the summit which could be extended further via a positive result against their London rivals.
Formation : 3-4-3
Lineup:
Belgian international Thibaut Courtois has been ever-present for the Blues this season, and will undoubtedly retain the role between the sticks.
The defensive trio of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, and Gary Cahill have been inseparable in recent months, and nothing less than injury would split them under Conte.
Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have adapted excellently at right wing-back and left wing-back respectively. The latter remains a doubt against Spurs, but Conte would be hopeful that he makes it to the starting line-up.
Cesc Fabregas has been excellent in his last couple of starts for Chelsea, but Conte could be tempted to drop him in favour of Nemanja Matic who provides a better shield alongside N'Golo Kante in midfield.
The front trio of Willian, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard are likely to remain unchanged following an impressive performance against Stoke City. Willian bagged his first-ever league brace versus the Potters whilst Diego Costa capped off the 4-2 win with another stellar strike.
Predicted Score:
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Chelsea
Both teams are undoubtedly in a good run of goal-scoring form and this could see them share the spoils on Wednesday night.
Chelsea news
Lille eyeing Batshuayi loan
Strongest Chelsea lineup for Tottenham clash
Official Site: FOUR IN THE LAST FOUR
Liverpool news
Ex-Liverpool star open to China transfer?
Everton plot stunning swoop for Liverpool flop
Official Site: Emre: Reds owe fans a flying start
Tottenham Hotspur news
Strongest Chelsea lineup for Tottenham clash
Man Utd plot stunning deal for Harry Kane
Official Site: Watford 1-4 Spurs - Kane pips Trips to Man of the Match award
Stoke City news
Stoke City track Jamie Maclaren
Stoke City consider Asmir Begovic return
Official Site: It's Arnie Time