Eye Football

Strongest Chelsea lineup for Tottenham clash

January 3, 2017 07:34 GMT (UK), by - Google+

Strongest Chelsea lineup for Tottenham clash

Chelsea face tough test at the Lane

Chelsea will look to clinch a record 14th straight league win when they make the visit to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues currently hold a five-point gap over Liverpool at the summit which could be extended further via a positive result against their London rivals.

Formation : 3-4-3

Lineup:

Belgian international Thibaut Courtois has been ever-present for the Blues this season, and will undoubtedly retain the role between the sticks.

The defensive trio of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, and Gary Cahill have been inseparable in recent months, and nothing less than injury would split them under Conte.

Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have adapted excellently at right wing-back and left wing-back respectively. The latter remains a doubt against Spurs, but Conte would be hopeful that he makes it to the starting line-up.

Cesc Fabregas has been excellent in his last couple of starts for Chelsea, but Conte could be tempted to drop him in favour of Nemanja Matic who provides a better shield alongside N'Golo Kante in midfield.

The front trio of Willian, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard are likely to remain unchanged following an impressive performance against Stoke City. Willian bagged his first-ever league brace versus the Potters whilst Diego Costa capped off the 4-2 win with another stellar strike.

Predicted Score:

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Chelsea

Both teams are undoubtedly in a good run of goal-scoring form and this could see them share the spoils on Wednesday night.