Lille eyeing Batshuayi loan

Lille have reportedly approached Chelsea over the possibility of taking Michy Batshuayi on loan for the season. The Belgian international has yet to start a league game for the Blues this term.





Batshuayi, 23, has been restricted to the substitutes' bench since the start of the campaign with manager Antonio Conte content to play Diego Costa as the lone centre-forward.



According to The Mail, Lille have enquired over a temporary deal for the youngster as they seek to add more options to their attack front.



However, the player is for now, happy to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge despite Conte's reluctance to play him in the starting line-up.



Batshuayi notched his first two starts in the EFL Cup earlier in the campaign, and he will be hoping to earn a similar run in the FA Cup starting from Peterborough this weekend.

