Chelsea not interested in West Ham ace

Chelsea are not in the running to sign West Ham United star Michail Antonio in the January transfer window.









Recent speculation suggested that Antonio Conte could plan an approach for the English footballer following his excellent goalscoring prowess from the right side of the defence this term.



However, according to Sky Sports News, the Premier League leaders have no intention of lodging a bid for the 26-year-old, and the player will be offered a substantial wage rise at the Hammers in the summer.



Antonio joined the East Londoners from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2015, and had a slow start to his Hammers career.



Injuries to key players have since helped Antonio cement a regular role and his goal tally of 17 goals in all competitions makes a good reading for the club's faithful.





