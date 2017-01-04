Pepe will remain at Real for the season

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has dismissed suggestions that Pepe will leave the club in the ongoing transfer window.





The 33-year-old, who has just six months left on his Bernabeu contract, is said to be eyeing a fresh challenge from the European champions.



Pepe has stalled on talks over a new deal with Los Blancos reluctant to match his demands of a two-year contract rather than one which the club are willing to offer.



Hebei China Fortune along with several European clubs have been credited with interest in the veteran centre-back but Zidane believes Pepe will remain with the Capital outfit.



"Pepe? He's our player and an important one. I'm not interested in what's being said but what he's going to do with us from now until the end of the season," Zidane told reporters.



Pepe has lifted two Champions League and La Liga crowns for Real Madrid in an illustrious career which began in 2007.

