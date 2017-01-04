Edinson Cavani to pen PSG extension

Former Chelsea and Manchester United target Edinson Cavani is all set to pen a new long-term contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The Uruguay international has transformed himself into a potent goalscorer this season.





Cavani, 29, had been playing second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic for most of his Les Parisiens career before the Swede departed for the Red Devils in the summer.



Since then, the South American footballer has been deadly upfront netting 24 goals in just 23 appearances for Unai Emery's side.



According to L'Equipe, the French champions will reward the former Napoli man with a fresh contract as they seek to establish him as the outright centre-forward for many years to come.



Cavani has previously associated with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United, but it seems he will stay committed with Les Parisiens, who face a tough Ligue 1 test this season.

