Alvaro Morata mulling over Juve return

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is pondering over a potential return to Juventus following his struggles to earn a starting berth this season.





The Spain international rejoined the European champions from the Old Lady in the summer and has been largely used from the substitutes' bench.



According to Corriere dello Sport, the 24-year-old is considering the possibility of making a Juventus comeback with Karim Benzema having established himself as the first-choice striker at the Bernabeu.



Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has recently iterated that the club won't lose their key players over the winter period, and Morata would have to wait until the summer before reaching a conclusion over his future.



Despite his limited playing time, Morata has managed to notch nine goals and three assists in all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

