Marseille join Morgan Schneiderlin chase

French club Marseille have joined the likes of Everton and West Bromwich Albion in the pursuit of Manchester United outcast Morgan Schneiderlin .





The France international is free to leave Old Trafford in the current transfer window only if his £24m valuation is met.



According to The Sun, Les Phoceens are the latest to express interest in the midfielder as they seek to revive their hopes of European football in the second half of the campaign.



The French side are currently under a new owner in Frank McCourt, who is willing to go on a spending spree to take the club back to their olden days.



Both Everton and West Bromwich Albion have had respective bids of £18m and £19m knocked back by United, who are hopeful of recouping the entire £24m sum paid to Southampton for the player in 2015.



Schneiderlin has had a nightmarish spell under Jose Mourinho, having failed to make a single league start this season.

