Steven N'Zonzi rejects Everton

Everton have reportedly snubbed in their attempt to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi this month. The French footballer has previously featured for Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League.





N'Zonzi, 27, has turned to be a consistent performer at the Estadio Ramon in recent seasons, and his performances have captured the interest of Europe's elite.



The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Juventus have all been credited with interest for N'Zonzi, but according to The Sun, the Toffees have been knocked back in their approach to sign the midfielder this month.



N'Zonzi has previously iterated that he is 'very good' at Sevilla, and would consider extending his contract with the Europa League holders.



The midfielder appeared in over 150 league outings for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City between 2009 and 2015 before moving to La Liga.

