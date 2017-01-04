Leicester to return for Robbie Brady

English champions Leicester City will reportedly revive their pursuit for Norwich City midfielder Robbie Brady in the January transfer window.





The Republic of Ireland international was on the Foxes radar over the summer, but unfortunately, they could not agree on a transfer sum with their Championship counterparts.



According to The Mirror, Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri will return for the 24-year-old this month with summer signing Bartosz Kapustka set to leave the King Power Stadium on a temporary basis.



The Foxes had struggled to maintain a winning run since the start of the campaign, and they will be hoping to go on if they are to move clear of the relegation pack.



Brady was the standout performer for Norwich City last term where they failed to beat the Premier League drop. He is currently assessing his future at the Canaries with the club distancing themselves from the playoff positions.

