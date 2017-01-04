Chelsea to reject Batshuayi loan bids

Premier League leaders Chelsea are expected to turn down all offers for Michy Batshuayi in the current transfer window. The Belgian international joined the Blues from Marseille in the summer of 2015.





Batshuayi, 23, had received offers from the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham United over the summer but it was a move to the Blues that pleased him best.



Since then, the striker has barely earned playing time in the top flight, and this has led to suggestions that he could pursue a temporary deal away from Stamford Bridge.



According to The Independent, the Blues are likely to ignore any interest in Batshuayi this month with both the player and the club content on the decision.



The former Anderlecht graduate has made 11 league appearances off the bench, all being in the latter stages of games.

