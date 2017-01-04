Galatasaray eye Mamadou Sakho loan

Turkish giants Galatasaray are prepared to offer an escape route to unsettled Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho . The France international has yet to feature for the Reds this season.





Sakho, 26, has fallen out-of-favour under Jurgen Klopp since his poor behaviour in the pre-season tour of the United States.



AMK suggests that Gala are willing to offer a short-term move for the central defender, who has given up on his chances of regaining a first-team role at Liverpool.



The Turkish club will table an initial £850k to take him on loan with an obligation for a permanent switch at the end of the campaign.



Sakho, who is also a transfer target for West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City, has been training with the reserves ever since his return from a drugs ban in the summer. He last appeared for Liverpool during their 2-1 league win over Bournemouth in April 2015.

