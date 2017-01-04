Galatasaray eye Mamadou Sakho loan
Turkish giants Galatasaray are prepared to offer an escape route to unsettled Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho. The France international has yet to feature for the Reds this season.
Sakho, 26, has fallen out-of-favour under Jurgen Klopp since his poor behaviour in the pre-season tour of the United States.
AMK suggests that Gala are willing to offer a short-term move for the central defender, who has given up on his chances of regaining a first-team role at Liverpool.
The Turkish club will table an initial £850k to take him on loan with an obligation for a permanent switch at the end of the campaign.
Sakho, who is also a transfer target for West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City, has been training with the reserves ever since his return from a drugs ban in the summer. He last appeared for Liverpool during their 2-1 league win over Bournemouth in April 2015.
