Reported Chelsea target snubs Napoli contract

Algerian international Faouzi Ghoulam has turned down a fresh deal with Napoli after they failed to match his contractual demands.





The left-back is currently holding out for a £40,000 weekly package, with the inclusion of a £34m buy-out clause in his contract.



According to reports in Italy, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is willing to negotiate a salary of around £35,000-a-week but has yet to reach a conclusion over the player's other demand.



German giants Bayern Munich were rebuffed in their attempt to sign Ghoulam in the previous transfer window, but it is understood the player's future could once again come into question in the summer.



Ghoulam, who is also a transfer target for Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, has just 18 months left on his contract, and Napoli could be tempted to cash in on his services come July.

