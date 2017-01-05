Nice rule out Memphis signing

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has confirmed that his side are not in the running to sign Manchester United ace Memphis Depay this month.





The Netherlands international has been tipped to leave Old Trafford in the winter transfer window after he failed to prove his credentials under Jose Mourinho during the first half of the campaign.



In a report on RMC, Rivere admitted that Nice will not move for the attacker as they would be priced out of any deal for the player.



"We looked at him, like a lot of clubs have, but it is extremely complicated... It is a situation which is out of our financial reach," he told RMC.



Marseille and Everton are now said to be the key contenders for Memphis and it could come to which club is prepared to offer a better package for the winger.



Depay, who has failed to start a single league game this term, has only featured in 20 minutes of Premier League action to date.

