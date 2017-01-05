Chelsea plan ambitious attempt to sign French midfielder

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a big-money move for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. The France Under-21 international has emerged as a key player for the Principality outfit this season.





Bakayoko, 22, has previously admitted that he would be open to a move to the Premier League, should a tempting offer arise in the future.



AS Monaco are said to be reluctant to lose their asset midway through a title-chasing campaign, but according to Le Parisien, the Blues are prepared to test the club's resolve with a huge bid in excess of £40m.



The Blues, who are currently top of the league standings, have a surplus kitty to spend this month following the £60m sale of Oscar to Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG.



Antonio Conte's side failed to clinch a record 14th straight league win after they were defeated by Tottenham Hotspur by a 2-0 scoreline last night.

