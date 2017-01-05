Watford bid for Scott Hogan

Premier League side Watford have tabled a formal approach to sign in-form Brentford striker Scott Hogan. The Hornets are currently in an injury crisis with several key players missing whilst a couple more are off to the AFCON.





According to The Guardian, Walter Mazzarri's side have moved in with a £8m offer for Hogan, who has been in impressive touch for the Bees this season.



The 24-year-old has already netted 15 goals in 24 outings this season, and it is said that Brentford would be reluctant to offload their player unless their £15m valuation is met.



The Hornets have struggled to find the net on a regular basis when compared to last season with Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo playing in their shadows this term.



Apart from Watford, West Ham United are also in the running to sign the former Rochdale graduate.

