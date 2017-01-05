Chelsea rebuff £80m offer for Diego Costa

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly intervened to turn down a transfer offer for Diego Costa in the current transfer window.

Newly promoted CSL club Tianjin Quanjian had tabled a record £80m sum for Costa at the start of the year in a desperate attempt to secure his services.



According to Tuttomercato, Abramovich has literally ignored the Chinese offer for Costa, who remains a key part of the Blues' plans for the campaign.



The Spain international has already netted 14 goals in the top flight and he has made a huge influence on a side which failed to turn up during the previous campaign.



Chelsea faced a minor dent to their title chances this season after they were humbled by Tottenham Hotspur by a 2-0 scoreline at the Lane last night.

