Arsenal players fear Alexis exit

Chilean ace Alexis Sanchez could be eyeing a potential exit from Arsenal in the summer after he was not impressed by his teammates' reaction after the 3-3 draw against Bournemouth.

The Gunners were on the verge of an embarrassing 3-0 defeat versus the Cherries before goals from Alexis, Lucas Perez, and Olivier Giroud levelled things up on Tuesday night.



According to The Mail, the 27-year-old was distraught at losing two points against Eddie Howe's side and was discontent with seeing the reaction of his teammates after their somewhat miraculous comeback.



Alexis has been long in negotiations over a fresh deal at the Emirates, but the latest action could see him reject advances from Arsenal to pursue his career elsewhere.



The former Barca star is the leading scorer for Arsenal this term, having already contributed 25 goals/assists in all competitions.

