Mathieu Debuchy wanted at Sunderland

Premier League strugglers Sunderland are lining up a loan approach for Arsenal outcast Mathieu Debuchy . The France international has earned just 16 minutes of competitive action this season.

Debuchy, 31, has been at odds with manager Arsene Wenger ever since he failed to earn his alleged move to Manchester United in February 2016.



According to a club insider, the Black Cats have made initial contact with the player's representatives over a potential switch to Wearside this month.



The Black Cats are currently operating on a tight financial structure, and David Moyes would favour a temporary deal for Debuchy with the option to buy in the summer of 2017.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has recently iterated that Debuchy was never on Manchester United's radar, and the player's reaction is something out of frustration for his restricted gametime.



Debuchy is for now making progress from a hamstring problem which he sustained early in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth last November.



The former Newcastle man is also a transfer target for a whole host of Ligue 1 clubs including Marseille and former side Lille.

