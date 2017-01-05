Eye Football

Jose Fonte hands in transfer request

Fonte heading for winter Saints exit?

Southampton captain Jose Fonte has reportedly handed in a transfer request ahead of a potential move away from St.Mary's. The Portugal international is keen to push through an exit despite having 18 months left on his previous deal.

According to The Star, the 33-year-old has made his mind up for a fresh challenge after it became evident that the Saints would not be extending his contract.

The centre-back was previously a transfer target for Manchester United in the summer, and it is understood that Jose Mourinho could return for his services this month.

Fonte is currently valued at around £6m, and he would present a short-term option for the Red Devils, who have stalled on a proposed deal for Benfica's Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United were said to have initially agreed on a £38m transfer for Lindelof, but the move will now be delayed until the end of the season.


