Jose Fonte hands in transfer request
Southampton captain Jose Fonte has reportedly handed in a transfer request ahead of a potential move away from St.Mary's. The Portugal international is keen to push through an exit despite having 18 months left on his previous deal.
According to The Star, the 33-year-old has made his mind up for a fresh challenge after it became evident that the Saints would not be extending his contract.
The centre-back was previously a transfer target for Manchester United in the summer, and it is understood that Jose Mourinho could return for his services this month.
Fonte is currently valued at around £6m, and he would present a short-term option for the Red Devils, who have stalled on a proposed deal for Benfica's Victor Lindelof.
Manchester United were said to have initially agreed on a £38m transfer for Lindelof, but the move will now be delayed until the end of the season.
Southampton news
