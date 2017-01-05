Lookman signs for Toffees

Everton have announced the signing of winger Ademola Lookman from Charlton on a four and a half year deal for £7.5 million, which could rise to £11 million with add-ons.

The 19 years, England U-20 international, made his debut for the Addicks in November 2015 and has went on to score 5 goals in the Championship before his side were relegated to League One.



Lookman scored 7 times for Charlton this term and is looking forward to his move to Goodison Park. Lookman said 'It feels great to be an Everton player'.



Speaking about the signing boss Ronald Koeman said ' Ademola is a big talent and at just 19 years of age has a big future in the game. He went on to say further 'I am really happy that we've been able to bring him here to the club.'

