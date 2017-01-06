Jose Mourinho wants Carrick extension

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has urged the club's hierarchy to offer a fresh deal to veteran midfielder Michael Carrick .





The 35-year-old has been a key contributor in United's midfield since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2006.



According to The Sun, the England international could earn a contract beyond the summer with Mourinho keen to prolong the midfielder's stay at Old Trafford.



Carrick had previously suggested that this could be his final year in Manchester, but it seems Mourinho is convinced that the player has more to offer to United next season.



The midfielder is likely to be offered a new one-year deal this month amid interest from several Chinese Super League clubs.



Carrick has turned out over 425 times for Manchester United in all competitions.

