Chelsea in Franck Kessie talks

Premier League leaders are reportedly maintaining their interest in Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie. The Ivorian footballer has been key to the Italian side's progress this season.

Kessie, 20, has put up an impressive showing in central midfield, and his showing has played some part in Atalanta's sixth-placed finish at the winter break.



According to The Guardian, the Blues are in discussions over a potential deal which could rise to £30m, but the agreement is likely to be stalled until the end of the season.



Atalanta are reluctant to offload their asset midway through the campaign, and would only settle for a package if the midfielder is to return on loan for the season.



Manchester United and Juventus are the other clubs monitoring the situation but neither have yet stepped up their pursuit of the player.



Kessie, who is a full international with Ivory Coast, is often compared to national teammate and veteran Manchester City star Yaya Toure.

