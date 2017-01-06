Arsenal boss wants Italian ace

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has expressed interest in sealing a future deal for Torino striker Andrea Belotti. The Italy international has been in fine form for the Granata this season.

The 23-year-old has already netted 13 goals and three assists this term, and his performances have attracted interest from numerous English clubs.



According to The Sun, manager Arsene Wenger is looking to beat his rivals to the player's signature, and has already discussed a potential deal which could range to around £50m in the summer.



Belotti, who has notched three goals in five outings for his nation, is also said to be on the radar of Liverpool and Chelsea.



The Gunners currently have the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud to depend on upfront (neglecting Danny Welbeck - match fitness), but there are still doubts over the future of the former.



Arsenal are currently fifth in the league standings following their 3-3 comeback draw against Bournemouth.

