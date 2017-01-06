Aston Villa must pay £10m for Jordan Rhodes

Premier League minnows Middlesbrough are reportedly holding out for a £10m sum to offload Jordan Rhodes to Aston Villa this month.





The 26-year-old has failed to make his mark at the Riverside this season, and is set to pursue his challenge elsewhere in the current transfer window.



According to The Mirror, Boro are looking to recoup the entire £10m fee they paid Blackburn Rovers 12 months ago.



It is added that Aitor Karanka's side will not change their stance after Aston Villa did a similar job in Rudy Gestede's £6m transfer to the North-East club this month.



The Villains were hopeful of luring Rhodes, who has an excellent record in the Championship, but they will now have to match Boro's valuation in order to pursue his services.



Aston Villa are currently 12th in the division, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

