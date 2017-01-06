Man Utd make formal approach for new defender, Not Lindelof

Manchester United have made an official bid for Roma's Kostas Manolas after their pursuit for Victor Lindelof hit a snag.

The Red Devils were initially said to have agreed on a £38m sum with Benfica for Lindelof before the Primeira Liga outfit demanded an additional £12m for the transfer package.



According to The Sun, the Mancunian giants may have ended their chase for the Benfica centre-half following a formal approach for Manolas.



A £32.5m offer has been placed on the table for the Greece international, who is reluctant to extend his contract at Stadio Olimpico.



Manolas was a top target for Arsenal in the summer, and his failure to earn the move has formed a cold relationship between him and the club.



Roma were previously holding out for a £40m price tag, and it will be interesting to see how they will respond to the latest transfer offer.

