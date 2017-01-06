Eye Football

Man Utd make formal approach for new defender, Not Lindelof

Kostas Manolas news

United move for Manolas

Manchester United have made an official bid for Roma's Kostas Manolas after their pursuit for Victor Lindelof hit a snag.

The Red Devils were initially said to have agreed on a £38m sum with Benfica for Lindelof before the Primeira Liga outfit demanded an additional £12m for the transfer package.

According to The Sun, the Mancunian giants may have ended their chase for the Benfica centre-half following a formal approach for Manolas.

A £32.5m offer has been placed on the table for the Greece international, who is reluctant to extend his contract at Stadio Olimpico.

Manolas was a top target for Arsenal in the summer, and his failure to earn the move has formed a cold relationship between him and the club.

Roma were previously holding out for a £40m price tag, and it will be interesting to see how they will respond to the latest transfer offer.


