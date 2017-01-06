Patrice Evra makes contact with Man Utd, West Ham

France international Patrice Evra has made contact with both Manchester United and West Ham United as he bids to return to the Premier League this month.





The 35-year-old has just six months on his Juventus deal, and a move away from Turin would benefit both the player and the club.



Calciomercato claims that Evra is lining up a surprise return to the top flight with former club Manchester United being his preferred destination.



The left-back lifted five league titles and the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford, and he would welcome the opportunity to work with Jose Mourinho this season.



Nevertheless, the veteran has another option in hand with a move to Slaven Bilic's West Ham United also being on his radar.



Evra, who joined Juventus from Manchester United in 2014, has struggled to cement a regular role under Max Allegri during the ongoing campaign.

