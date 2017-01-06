Odion Ighalo to accept China offer?

Watford striker Odion Ighalo has been linked with a potential move to China in the current transfer window. The Nigeria international was previously on the radar of the Chinese Super League a year ago.

According to Sky Sports, the 27-year-old could be on his way to the Far East this month with Gus Poyet's Shanghai Shenhua prepared to offer him a bumper wage package.



The CSL club have already lured Carlos Tevez from Boca Juniors on a world-record £600,000-a-week salary, and Ighalo could partner him up front in the future.



Ighalo has more than four years left on his contract, but it is said that a fee of around £40m could test the Hornets' resolve.



Watford are currently in an injury crisis which sees a part of their squad in the physio room, and this may hinder any potential agreement this month.

