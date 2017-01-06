Aleksandar Kolarov eyeing Man City exit?

Serbian international Aleksandar Kolarov is free to speak to clubs overseas after Manchester City confirmed they would not be extending his contract beyond the summer.

The 31-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Citizens over the years, but it seems he may have to pursue his career elsewhere next season.



According to The Sun, the versatile defender has signalled his agent to search for a fresh club following City's reluctance to offer him a renewal.



Kolarov has been one of the mainstays in Pep Guardiola's debut campaign this season, but this has not guaranteed a future role with the gaffer on the look out for younger talents.



The Serb has appeared in over 225 games for Manchester City since arriving from Lazio in the summer of 2010. He is also a regular with his national side having amassed 66 caps to date.

