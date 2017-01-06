Arsenal boss identifies Debuchy replacement

Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger has earmarked reportedly Ricardo Pereira as a potential replacement for Mathieu Debuchy this season.





Debuchy, 31, is free to leave the Emirates this month with Sunderland and a whole host of French clubs said to be interested in his services.



According to Metro, the Gunners boss has already stepped up his pursuit of Porto's Pereira as he looks to find a suitable competitor for Hector Bellerin.



Bellerin has been a regular at right-back for the Gunners, barring injuries, but he still makes key mistakes which cost the club in certain games.



Pereira, who is currently on a season-long loan at Nice, could have his stint cut short, should any club match Porto's £20m valuation.



Meanwhile, Carl Jenkinson is also on his way out of Arsenal, having received loan offers from several English sides.

