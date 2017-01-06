Morgan Schneiderlin on brink of Everton transfer

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will reportedly undergo a series of medical tests with Everton before sealing his proposed move to Goodison Park.

The 27-year-old has already highlighted his intention to leave the Mancunian giants, having earned just 11 minutes of Premier League action this term.



Both Everton and West Bromwich Albion have previously had bids turned down for the player, but according to the Manchester Evening News, the Frenchman will arrive at the former's training ground to undergo a medical later today.



Jose Mourinho's side have been reluctant to come down the player's £24m asking price (fee paid to Southampton in 2015) and it seems Everton may have come close to matching the Red Devils' demands.



Should the deal go through, Schneiderlin would be reunited with manager Ronald Koeman with whom he spent a solitary season at Southampton (2014-15).

