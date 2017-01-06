Toffees interested in move for Memphis Depay

Everton are interested in signing Memphis Depay according to Sky Sports. However, it is understood the two clubs want different deals that would see the Dutch international leave at the end of January.





According to Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Depay will be allowed to leave the club this transfer window if the right offer is put in place. The former Porto and Chelsea boss also confirmed that should a deal come about it would have to be on a permanent basis and not a loan basis.



Mourinho also confirmed that midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has also been given permission to leave the transfer window if he wishes. Schneiderlin has seen little game time at Old Trafford since moving their last summer.



It remains to be seen if both players will part company with United, one thing is for sure though another interesting January transfer window lies ahead.

