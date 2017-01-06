Wilf Zaha back on Spurs radar?

Wilfried Zaha , 24, performances this season has been exceptional despite the struggles and inconsistencies of his team, Crystal Palace.





Zaha has four (4) goals and six (assists) halfway through the season matching his best ever tally in the English top flight division.



Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has never hidden his admiration for the Selhurst Park favourite and new Ivory Coast man, after switching his allegiance early on in the season despite England boss, Gareth Southgate, keen interest in him.



According to various sources, Spurs doesn’t consider a bid for Zaha in this transfer window viable because of his participation in the African Cup Nations in Gabon which begins on the 15th of January and ends on the 10th of February. Spurs and Pochettino feel a summer bid is more economical and feasible.



Crystal Palace on the other hand has severally reiterated their desire not to let their £40m rated star man leave in this January window and even beyond after rejecting two bids from Spurs last summer.



Zaha has three and a half years remaining on his current contract.





