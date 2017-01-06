Chris Smalling; Heading for OT exit?

Chris Smalling 's Manchester United careerhas been reported to be coming to an end after the solid combination of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones at the back in the past months, ever trusted Ivorian, Eric Bailly, and the imminent arrival of Victor Lindelof to the Theatre of Dreams. Smalling's place will be in jeopardy with the availability of the four aforementioned players for selection in the near future.

The 27-year-old performances this season has been on and off and a close source from Manchester United's training grounds, Carrington, suggests Mourinho does not fully trust Smalling's judgement and commitment after a shambolic display where Man United were walloped 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in late October and his refusal to put his body in the line and be available for selection at Swansea in early November.



Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, Southampton and also Arsenal have been monitoring the situation and are ready to pounce should Mourinho allow him to leave sooner or later.



Smalling was one of the star performers last season for Man United playing fifty-five (55) times and scoring two (2) goals.

