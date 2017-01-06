Arsenal to extend Cazorla, Mertesacker contracts

Arsenal will offer 1 year extensions to the contracts of Per Mertesacker and Santi Cazorla next week. The veteran duo are still highly regarded by French boss Arsene Wenger .





Despite Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker having missed most of the season so far through injury, Arsenal boss Wenger has decided that he will offer a fresh deal to the duo.



Mertesacker has been linked with a return to his home country several times in recent months while Santi Cazorla has also been linked with a move to China in a potential big money deal.



However, Arsenal are to show their loyalty and offer the pair a new 12 month extension.

