Arsenal to extend Cazorla, Mertesacker contracts
Arsenal will offer 1 year extensions to the contracts of Per Mertesacker and Santi Cazorla next week. The veteran duo are still highly regarded by French boss Arsene Wenger.
Despite Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker having missed most of the season so far through injury, Arsenal boss Wenger has decided that he will offer a fresh deal to the duo.
Mertesacker has been linked with a return to his home country several times in recent months while Santi Cazorla has also been linked with a move to China in a potential big money deal.
However, Arsenal are to show their loyalty and offer the pair a new 12 month extension.
