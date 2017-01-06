Arsenal manager regrets Wilshere loan

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits he regrets having let Jack Wilshere join Bournemouth on loan. Jack Wilshere has a loan deal at the Cherries that doesn't allow him the chance to return to the Emirates.





With Mohamed Elneny off at the African Cup of Nations and Santi Cazorla out through injury, the Gunners are desperately seeking midfield reinforcement.



Arsene Wenger admits he could have done with a player of Wilshere's calibre in the important month of January: "Yes, I could use him now.



"But if he had not played until now, he would not be ready to play now. What looks unfair at some moments in the season is that you know at some stage you could need the player.



"But even at the start you need to have the right balance between competition and numbers and chances for the player to play. And still today I think it was the right decision for him to go."

