Frank Lampard set for shock Crystal Palace move?

Frank Lampard has been linked with a shock move back to the Premier League, to struggling Crystal Palace. The former England international is currently seeking a return to his home country.





After a failed spell in New York and the Major League Soccer, Lampard has decided to make a quick return back to England before he hangs up his boots.



The attacking midfielder had also been linked with a transfer to Championship table topping side Brighton and Hove Albion but has also recently been linked with a move to Crystal Palace. Newly appointed manager Sam Allardyce is rumoured to have been in contact with representatives of Lampard to discuss a potential January move.

