Man Utd deal for Lindelhof confirmed off

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that a deal to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelhof has fallen through at the final moment. United will not be signing a defender in the January transfer window.





However, Mourinho did hint that he would return for Lindelhof in the future but will not spend the reported 42 million euros required to sign the young centre back.



"No, I wait for Bailly. I hope the three can control the situation in those eight matches," Mourinho said when asked about a deal for Lindelhof,



"I will try to rest one in every game. On Saturday I will rest one, against Hull another - and we’ll try to make a rotation between these three.



"We still have Daley Blind as the fourth defender in case we need him to play there and we also have Michael Carrick, so let’s try."

