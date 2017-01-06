Depay and Schneiderlin not in Man Utd picture

Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin will not appear again for Manchester United this season until their future has been settled. The duo have both been linked with a move to various Premier League rivals.





Manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that neither will play for the Red Devils as both are linked with moves away from the club. Everton are rumoured to have tabled a double offer for both.



"I will allow them to leave if the right offer comes," Mourinho explained. "Until this moment? No, is this a good situation? No. Why not? Because I don’t think about them as options in this moment.



"In normal conditions they would probably be selected for the match tomorrow and they aren’t because we're waiting for something that a couple of weeks ago looked like 100 per cent and at the moment looks like zero per cent, because we don’t have any offer that is close to the quality for the players we have."

