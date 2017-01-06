Holger Badstuber set for loan to Premier League club

Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber has been linked with a six month loan deal to one of three Premier League clubs. Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd are all rumoured to have tracked the German international defender.





Badstuber is all set for a temporary move to England according to German respected publication Kicker. Pep Guardiola of Man City is said to be the coach desperate to bring Badstuber to the club to ease his defensive problems. Vincent Kompany's long term injury woes continue to haunt his progress meanwhile John Stones' arrival from Everton has yet to have proved a major success for City.



Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho is also said to be weighing up a move for Badstuber, but it is not known if a formal bid has been made.



Chelsea are the final team to have been in contact as they look to add defensive mettle for the final six months of the Premier League campaign.

