Valencia express interest in ex-Man Utd star

La Liga strugglers Valencia are apparently in the running to sign Juventus full-back Patrice Evra this month.





The 35-year-old has been strongly tipped to leave Juventus this month with his existing deal due to expire at the end of the season.



Recent speculation suggested that the France international could be heading for a surprise return to Old Trafford, but there has not been any contact from the Mancunian giants.



According to Sport Italia, the experienced left-back is on the radar of several Spanish clubs with Valencia being the key admirers for his services.



Jose Gaya has occupied the left-back position for the past couple of seasons but the Mestalla outfit are looking to add an experienced head to their squad.



Los Che suffered a big dent to their survival hopes this season after manager Cesar Prandelli quit from his position after just three months into the job.



Valencia currently just above the La Liga drop zone by virtue of goal difference to Sporting Gijon.

