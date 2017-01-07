West Ham end Jermaine Defoe interest

West Ham United will not be pursuing striker Jermaine Defoe this month after they received a hands-off warning from Sunderland.





Defoe, 34, has been the standout performer for the Black Cats this season, netting 11 goals in the top flight, and this has attracted interest from Slaven Bilic's side.



According to Sky Sports News, the East London outfit have backed off from their bid to sign their former asset after it was confirmed that Sunderland would not offload him at any price.



Meanwhile, David Moyes also in his press conference affirmed that the club have no intention to sell their top goalscorer despite their ongoing financial problems.



Despite Defoe's heroics this season, Sunderland remain in relegation dog fight and the club will hope the veteran keeps performing with the same intensity for the rest of the campaign.

