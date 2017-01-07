West Brom fail with William Carvalho bid

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly had a winter bid rebuffed for former Arsenal and Manchester United target William Carvalho .





The Portugal international has been long linked with a Premier League move, and it seems he will stay put in Lisbon for yet another season.



According to The Sun, Baggies boss Tony Pulis was hoping to land Carvalho in a £26m deal this month, but their offer was swiftly rebuffed by the Primeira Liga giants.



Carvalho, now 24, has previously stated his desire to lift the Portuguese title with Sporting before thinking over a potential move elsewhere.



Meanwhile, the Baggies' pursuit of Morgan Schneiderlin has also reached a dead end with the Manchester United flop rumoured to have undergone a medical with league rivals Everton.



West Bromwich Albion have performed above expectations this term, and this has helped Pulis get the backing to spend reasonably in the winter transfer window.

