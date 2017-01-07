PSG ponder Javier Hernandez bid

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a winter offer for Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez . The former Manchester United striker is also a transfer target for Liverpool and Chelsea.

Hernandez, 28, joined the German outfit from the Red Devils in the summer of 2015 and has since netted an impressive tally of 33 goals in all competitions.



The Mexico international has had his struggles in his second season at Bayer, but this has had no influence on the impending interest.



Le Parisiens claims PSG are looking to beat their rivals to the player's signature with a £22.5m offer likely to be made this month.



Unai Emery's side have been hugely dependent on Edinson Cavani up front this season, but his poor goals-to-chances ratio has urged the club to look for a suitable competitor.



Bayer currently value Hernandez at £34m, but the sum could be lowered as they head to the crunch stage of the transfer window.

